50+ pieces of stolen mail recovered after Granite Bay traffic stop

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GRANITE BAY – A Rocklin resident is under arrest after deputies say they found dozens of pieces of mail stolen from people across Placer and Sacramento counties.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, early Thursday morning, a deputy pulled over a person in Granite Bay. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but deputies say numerous W-2s and other financially identifying information was found in the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies say a total of 50 unopened pieces of mail, as well as 6 opened ones, were discovered. The mail belonged to people with Placer and Sacramento county addresses.

Jacklyn Patrick, a 43-year-old Rocklin resident, was arrested and is now facing felony identity theft charges as well as an added felony warrant. 

