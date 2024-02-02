3 suspects arrested for deadly November shooting in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Three men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting after a crash led to an argument in the Stockton area in November.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 24-year-old Raymond "RJ" Aschwanden on a murder charge. Detectives also arrested Miguel and Rigoberto Hernandez for accessory.

The shooting happened on Nov. 24 on the 2600 block of E. Cherokee Road. Deputies responded to a report of an argument that was a result of a crash.

Before deputies arrived, there was a report of a gunshot heard and several people fighting. When authorities arrived, they found one vehicle with significant damage.

Authorities then found two people inside the vehicle injured and three others nearby. One person who was injured, Mario Pablo-Cruz, 26, died from a gunshot wound.

The five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Detectives were able to identify three suspects.

Aschwanden and the Hernandez's were arrested on Thursday while the San Joaquin County's SWAT team served a warrant.