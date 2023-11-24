Watch CBS News
Argument leads to person being shot and killed in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Stockton area Friday morning.

It happened along Robindale Avenue at Cherokee Road. Cherokee was completely shut down in the area as investigators worked the scene.

A verbal altercation led to the victim being shot at least one time, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was declared dead at an area hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.

There was no information available on a suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

