3 killed in Stockton trailer fire identified by medical examiner

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identities of the three victims who were killed in a mobile home trailer fire on Tuesday morning in Stockton.

They are 32-year-old Lisbeth Gutierrez and her two sons – 10-year-old Julian and 6-year-old Juan Gutierrez.

According to the family, Lisbeth was married to 59-year-old Jose Carmona, who is suspected of starting that deadly fire.

Friends of the family said they saw bruises and markings on Lisbeth's body just days before the fire. They attempted to get her help.

Lisbeth's father, Guillermo, told CBS13 that Lisbeth just moved into the trailer.

The search for Carmona is now in its fifth day. He is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him.