Family identifies victims in Stockton trailer fire as suspect manhunt continues

STOCKTON - A search continues for a man accused of setting a mobile home trailer on fire in Stockton, killing three people inside.

Lisbeth Josefina Guiterres, 33, was one of those three victims. She was identified by her father, Guillermo Gutierres, who said the other two victims were her young sons.

Gutierres said he's distraught and in disbelief and feels like this is all a nightmare that he wants to wake up from.

"She was really reserved. She never talked much," Gutierres said about his daughter.

He said she just moved into the trailer and had been with him for a couple of days before that.

Stockton police are still looking for 59-year-old Jose Carmona, the man Gutierres said is also his daughter's husband. None of the child victims are biologically his.

"On Sunday and Monday, they were fine. I was talking to him—except, of course, yesterday," Gutierres said.

"I wanted to cry. Those boys and the mom didn't deserve that at all," said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

The woman said she knew the three victims. For three months, they lived together at the St. Mary's homeless shelter.

"They seemed like they were normal, like a normal family," she said, "Kids would go outside and play with the other kids and ride bikes."

The family friend said she also had run-ins with the suspect who she said would often visit the shelter.

"He'll come back a couple days and the kids would be so happy to see him. They would run out into the parking lot and jump on him," she said.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner says more information will be released on Friday.

"It's sad. It's very sad," she said. "And it's scary because what is this guy going to do, you know?"

Carmona is still considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Lisbeth had three boys. The third one is safe with his grandfather. He is still shaken up and the whole family wants answers.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to GoFundMe accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.