2 Modesto businesses damaged after car crashes through building

MODESTO – Two Modesto businesses were damaged after a car crashed through the building Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near Plaza Parkway and Sisk Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Modesto Fire crews responded to the scene and found a vehicle embedded in the building.

Crews cleared the building and checked for structural stability. The driver was also medically evaluated, Modesto Fire says.

Both a car insurance business and a work clothing store were damaged.

Modesto police are investigating the crash.