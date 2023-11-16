2 hospitalized in Sacramento shooting Thursday night

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were shot Thursday night in Sacramento, police said.

At about 7:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5600 block of Wilkinson Street in southeast Sacramento.

Officers said they found two people with at least one gunshot wound. The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released information about a suspect at this time. Officers are currently at the scene investigating.