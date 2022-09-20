2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say.

No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into the shoulder rumble strip. This apparently caused the driver to overcorrect, leading the vehicle to lose traction on the wet road.

Officers say the left rear passenger, the only person left in the vehicle after it rolled over, managed to crawl out and call 911. There were no other witnesses of the crash and no other calls reported it, CHP says.

One of the passengers who was ejected, a 20-year-old man from Stockton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two passengers, an Isleton and another Stockton resident, suffered major injuries in the crash.