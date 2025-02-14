Plans for new 14-room boutique hotel in Old Sacramento unveiled

Plans unveiled to build hotel in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Plans for another new hotel in downtown Sacramento are being unveiled and this one is in the city's most historic spot.

New rooms with an old view, plans call for turning this three-story brick office building in Old Sacramento into a new 14-room boutique hotel.

The current structure is a reconstruction of the Sacramento Daily Union building that dates back to the gold rush days.

Like many Old Sacramento buildings, the site has a lot of history.

"I think it was a brothel at some point, a Freemason temple, all kinds of different things," said Ryan Dunn, owner of the Capital Pinball Parlor on the ground floor.

Dunn has talked with the developer about the project.

"It looks like it's going to be pretty neat, kind of like an Airbnb style where you check yourself in without a front desk," Dunn said.

Developers say the guestrooms will have an apartment-style vibe and the existing exterior design of the building will be preserved.

This is the second Old Sacramento hotel proposal currently in the works.

California State Parks, which oversees the historic district, is also considering plans for a new hotel in the grassy area on Front Street, which they say will compliment the character of the waterfront.

The plans come at a time when downtown officials say the city needs more short-term lodging.

Sacramento currently has about 4,000 hotel rooms, far short of the 6,000 that are needed to host an NBA all-star game or other large conventions.

Developers say the hotel will operate as an independent boutique business rather than a franchise-branded hotel.