13-year-old boy at John Knight Middle School in Dixon found with pistol in his backpack

DIXON – A 13-year-old student at a Dixon middle school has been arrested after he was found with a gun in his backpack.

Dixon police say, late Monday morning, they got a report about a student with a weapon at John Knight Middle School. Both a school resource officer and police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers say they found that the student had a semi-automatic pistol in his backpack. Magazines were also inside.

The student has since been arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm in a school zone and being a minor in possession of a concealable firearm, both felonies. He has been booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall.

Police say they're still looking into how the student got ahold of the weapon and magazines.  

October 31, 2022

