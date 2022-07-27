13-year-old arrested after Woodland school burglarized

WOODLAND — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a Woodland school early Wednesday morning.

The Woodland Police Department says, just after 3 a.m., an officer spotted a bicyclist without proper lighting on his bike. The officer tried to stop the bicyclist, but he took off down Maryland Avenue.

Officers soon found the suspect hiding in some bushes nearby. He was identified as a 13-year-old Woodland resident.

Police say what appeared to be stolen property was found in the boy's possession. And, as it turns out, officers got an advisory a minute later about suspicious subjects being seen on the campus of Freeman Elementary School.

One classroom was found to have been burglarized, police say. The property found with the boy matched the items that were in the classroom.

Officers have since arrested the boy and have booked him into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Center on burglary and resisting arrest charges.

Police say they are still looking for at least one other juvenile who is believed to have been involved in the burglary. No description of that suspect has been released.