1 person dead after a sideshow shooting in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- One person is dead after a shooting that happened during a sideshow in Stockton, said Stockton Police Department. 

The incident happened late Sunday night just before midnight in the area of North California Street and Oak Street. 

Upon arrival, police officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was then pronounced dead. 

There is currently no motive or suspect information, and homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers

First published on April 3, 2023 / 6:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

