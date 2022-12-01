First Alert Action Day: Storm rolls across Northern California

First Alert Action Day: Storm rolls across Northern Californiaget the free app
On this First Alert Action Day, we're seeing heavy amounts of snow in the Sierra and widespread rain in the valley.
Sierra Driving Conditions
Photographer Dave Grashoff was in the Sierra showing us conditions along I-80. Travel is discouraged this morning.
Weather Tools
- Download the CBS13 Weather App. It's First Alert Weather power in your pocket.
- What are you seeing? Become a Weather Watcher or just tell us what you're seeing in your area.
- Check out the CBS13 Live Interactive Radar and pinpoint weather conditions -- and the latest forecast -- in your neighborhood. Click here to use it.