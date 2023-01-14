Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Series of weekend storms move across California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Check back often for updates on this developing storm system. 

 

Modesto parks closed due to flood risk

Due to recent storm activity, the following Modesto parks remain temporarily closed due to flood risk, potential hazards from falling trees, debris, and bank erosion:

  • The closures include the trails along the rivers at the mentioned parks.
  • East La Loma ParkTuolumne River Regional Park
  • Ceres-Lower River Bluff Regional Park
  • Dry Creek
I-80 rockslide cleared at Stateline

Chain controls are still in effect over Donner Summit. For the latest road conditions, check out Caltrans QuickMap.

This was the scene at Donner Summit around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Snow removal is happening around the clock to allow people to travel through the Sierra.

Timing out the series of atmospheric rivers

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.

Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.

Read more, here.

