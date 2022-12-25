Watch CBS News
Major collision in Fairfield leads to road closure

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police closed a road due to a major collision Saturday night.

Firefighters were on the scene of the vehicle accident in the area of East Tabor and Railroad Avenue, where a person with significant injuries had to be extracted from a vehicle.

Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed in both directions between Claybank Road and Olive Avenue. In addition, Northbound Railroad Avenue at E. Tabor is also closed.

No estimated time for reopening has been given.

