How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes live with or without cable

Taylor Swift arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 2024 awards season is here, with the 81st Golden Globe Awards kicking things off. With a hilarious host keeping the jokes coming (and the speeches short) and the biggest names in Hollywood -- from Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie, to Angela Bassett, Will Ferrell and Michelle Yeoh -- all hitting the red carpet, tonight's Golden Globes is going to be a show that TV, music and movie fans won't want to miss.

Keep reading to find out how to watch or stream the 2024 Golden Globes -- like the superstars we all dream to be.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

What time do the the Golden Globes start?



The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT),

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globes with cable



After years of airing on NBC, the 2024 Golden Globes found a new home in 2024 on CBS. NFL fans enjoying a terrific afternoon of Week 18 NFL football on CBS can stay put and watch the Globes after the game.

How to stream the Golden Globes live without cable

While most cable packages include CBS, you can easily stream the 2024 Golden Globes live on Paramount+, Fubo or Hulu+ LiveTV, even if you don't have a cable subscription, or if your cable subscription doesn't include CBS.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch your favorite network-aired TV shows, sporting events and the 2024 Golden Globes is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS." Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

A subscription to Paramount + is $5.99 per month. A subscription to Paramount+ and Showtime for just $11.99 per month. You'll need the latter to access the Globes.

You can catch the show on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NCAA college football game of the season, most NFL games this season. In addition to ESPN, packages include ABC, CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football) and ESPN 2, SEC Network, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's bowl game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Golden Globes without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the awards show, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $75 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes and much more, including the NFL and the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every NFL game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live with a digital HDTV antenna



If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is usually sells for about $23, though we've seen it priced as low as $15.

How to watch Golden Globes red carpet coverage

Tune in to Paramount+ for CBS' pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m PT). Hosted by Variety's Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson, and "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Rachel Smith, expect to catch a glimpse of big stars walking the red carpet and interviews with the night's biggest stars.

Who are the Golden Globes nominees?

This year's Golden Globe nominees are a veritable list of who's who in the world of TV, film and top musicians who created the best soundtracks of 2023. This year's nominees include Margot Robbie for "Barbie," Jennifer Lawrence for her performance in "No Hard Feelings," and Fantassia Barrino for a stellar performance in "The Color Purple."

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper both earned acting nominations for "Maestro," while Cooper also earned a best director nomination for the film as well. Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo all earned nominations, too.

But the biggest stars of the night just might be in the soundtrack and cinematic achievement categories, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Bruce Springsteen all earning nominations. Tap here for a full list of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Funnyman Jo Koy hosts the Golden Globes for the first time. The 52-year-old stand-up sensation is known for his hilarious imitations of his mom and witty stories of raising his son.