Watch CBS News

UPMC program helps patients with POTS

POTS is a life-changing condition and cases are on the rise. People with POTS find the symptoms debilitating, and many struggle to find relief. Here's how a UPMC program is helping. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.