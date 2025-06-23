Watch CBS News

Uncovering all the summer fun in Ohiopyle

Katie was soaking up the sunshine and adventure in the Laurel Highlands. From waterfalls to wild rides, she explored all the fun that you can have in Ohiopyle. This segment was sponsored by GO Laurel Highlands.
