The rise of phone-free schools Should kids be allowed to have their phones at school? You've seen our KDKA news team cover stories about this, and for many parents and kids, and even school leaders, the answer is not simple. Pittsburgh Public Schools has a ban in place, while others like Belle Vernon and Jeannette City School District have their own restrictions. But the question at the heart of these discussions: do the pros outweigh the cons? Journalist Meg St-Esprit wrote about this and how parents can adapt to the realities of phone bans.