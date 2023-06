KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

40-year-old Jessica Ruffner is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.

Stowe Twp. mother facing charges after drugs found inside home and in 3-year-old child's system 40-year-old Jessica Ruffner is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On