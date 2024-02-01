Watch CBS News

State police, AAA team up to combat street racing

In the past year, the Pittsburgh area has seen an uptick in illegal street racing and now the Pa. State Police, Department of Transportation, and AAA are working to combat it. KDKA's Megan Shinn has the story.
