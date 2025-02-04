Watch CBS News

State lawmakers working food allergen bill

A new bill introduced in the Pennsylvania State House would require restaurants and food places to display allergen warnings on menus. KDKA's Jessica Guay spoke with State Rep. Arvind Venkat, a physician, about why this bill is important.
