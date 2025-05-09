Watch CBS News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend

Mail carriers across the United States, and here in Pittsburgh, will be picking up perishable goods this weekend for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and here's how you can help. KDKA's John Shumway is here to tell you more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.