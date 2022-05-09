Watch CBS News

Settlement reached in medical marijuana case

A Bethel Park armored car company has settled its lawsuit that accused the San Bernardino County sheriff of illegally seizing over $1 million in cash it was transporting from medical marijuana businesses. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has the story.
