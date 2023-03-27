Watch CBS News

Septic system clean out

PTL Producer Krista Kelley is getting her hands dirty this Spring Cleaning Week. She's in Lawrence County with Amber King, the owner of K&M Septic, to learn a job not many people want -- cleaning out septic tanks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.