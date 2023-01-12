KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

A semi-truck crashed into a Giant Eagle in New Kensington; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Semi crashes into New Kensington Giant Eagle A semi-truck crashed into a Giant Eagle in New Kensington; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On