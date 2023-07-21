Watch CBS News

Schwirian Farm hosting annual Sunflower Festival

Hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield welcome Leslee Schwirian, one of the owners of Schwirian Farm, which sits at the tip of Allegheny County. They are preparing for their annual Sunflower Festival this weekend.
