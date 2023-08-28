Watch CBS News

Rogue firework causes PNC Park roof to catch fire

When you go to a Pirates game and catch the fireworks show, you hope all goes smoothly. Saturday night, a guy watching from a boat didn’t just see the fireworks, but an actual fire on the roof of PNC Park. KDKA's Lauren Linder reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.