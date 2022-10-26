Watch CBS News

PTL welcomes the 'Cool Kids' of Echosmith

We're welcoming Sydney and Noah Sierto, of the alternative pop group Echosmith, to the studio. They're talking about new music, the Cool Kids TikTok trend and their concert at the Thunderbird Music Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.