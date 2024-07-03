Watch CBS News

PTL On Tour: Anthrocon 2024

Hold on to your tails, Pittsburgh! Anthrocon has returned to Pittsburgh to embrace the fabulous fun of the furries. Daisy was at the convention center this morning to get a first look of Anthrocon 2024.
