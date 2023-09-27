Watch CBS News

Previewing the Crafton Fall Fest

With the leaves turning colors, it's setting the perfect scene for a brand new fall event happening this weekend in Crafton. Liz Palmer and Danielle Sheaffer of the Crafton Recreation Board and Brendan Conaway, joined the show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.