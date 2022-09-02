KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Police shoot, kill man in Westwood Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On