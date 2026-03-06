Pittsburgh's Nickelodeon helped shape the movie theatre experience Before there was Hollywood, there was Pittsburgh. Tonight, in our "America 250: Pittsburgh’s Path" series, which highlights the people, places and things that helped shape our country over the last 250 years, we dim the house lights and turn your attention to the story of the first permanent movie theatre in the world, right here in Pittsburgh. Back then, it was called a "Nickelodeon." As Chris DeRose reports, the theatre on Smithfield Street Downtown helped to shape the film industry as we know it today.