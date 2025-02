Pittsburgh's Bill Strickland talks about his next chapter: "I'm going to try to change the planet" Bill Strickland grew up in a poor neighborhood of Pittsburgh and became a MacArthur Genius, turning his love for making ceramics into a youth arts center and vocational school and opening them around the world. Strickland recently retired from running the Manchester Bidwell Corporation on the North Side, but this isn't the end. KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen reports.