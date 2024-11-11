Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh hosts 105th Veterans Day parade

Pittsburgh's Veterans Day parade, an annual tradition since 1919, is one of the largest in the nation and pays homage to all men and women who served in the U.S. military. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.
