Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh breastmilk bank helps babies in NICU

Doctors and nurses will tell you breastmilk does amazing things for babies, but did you know it's also lifesaving? Local hospitals are making babies stronger and healthier thanks to a milk bank in the Pittsburgh area. KDKA-TV's Lindsay Ward reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.