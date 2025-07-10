Watch CBS News

Parkway North traffic changes coming this weekend

As the next steps in the repairs of the Veterans Bridge ramps get started this weekend, new traffic patterns will be in place starting on Friday night. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with PennDOT about what drivers can expect.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.