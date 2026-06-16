Oil prices drop to $80 per barrel, U.S. stocks drift Oil prices are sinking again Tuesday and pulled back to $80 per barrel for the first time since early March, while the U.S. stock market drifts near its all-time high. The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 3.2% as optimism continues following the tentative deal reached between the United States and Iran that will hopefully reopen the Strait of Hormuz at the end of the week and get the global flow of oil going again. It was at $80.50 after earlier dropping as low as $79.61.