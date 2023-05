KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Multiple people were injured after a PRT bus and car collided on Pittsburgh's North Shore. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.

Multiple people injured after PRT bus, car collide Multiple people were injured after a PRT bus and car collided on Pittsburgh's North Shore. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On