Mountaineer Playbook - October 28, 2023 Mountaineer Playbook is a sports magazine show that highlights inspiring stories of coaches, players, teams and passionate fans. It's produced by Sports and Adventure Media Students at the WVU Reed College of Media. This week's edition of 'Mountaineer Playbook' features a thrilling piece on Bridge Day adventure and the economic impact of this event. And in our new segment, 'Playbook Player of the Week', we highlight star player Maddie Moreau, and how she's leading the WVU Women's Soccer team to a victorious season. Finally, we take you to Mountain Man Axe Throwing to relieve some stress and enjoy fun activities for the whole family.