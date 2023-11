Mountaineer Playbook: November 11, 2023 Mountaineer Playbook is a sports magazine show that highlights inspiring stories of coaches, players, teams and passionate fans. It's produced by Sports and Adventure Media Students at the WVU Reed College of Media. This week's edition of 'Mountaineer Playbook' features a preview of the Men's Soccer postseason and highlights WVU Offensive Lineman Zach Frazier in our 'Playbook Player of the Week' segment. Finally, we recap the 34th annual Pumpkin Drop competition on the Evansdale Campus.