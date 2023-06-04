Watch CBS News

Morgantown police officer killed in accident

Morgantown police officer and Uniontown native Zane Breakiron died in a crash this weekend. It comes just one day after state police Sergeant Cory Maynard was shot and killed by a suspect in southern West Virginia.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.