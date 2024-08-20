Watch CBS News

Mikey explains spicy and sour food challenges

In today’s In A Mikey Minute, Mikey and Heather discuss a viral trend happening on social media where people test their sour and spicy limits. She posted on social media asking viewers about what cravings they have that might not be the best.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.