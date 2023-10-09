KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

David and Daisy had a fun co-host for STEAM Fest 2023 - Lewis the giraffe.

Meet Lewis the giraffe David and Daisy had a fun co-host for STEAM Fest 2023 - Lewis the giraffe.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On