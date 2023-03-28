Watch CBS News

Maz's private celebration

With baseball season upon us, PTL's Celina Pompeani-Mathison visits the Heinz History Center where CEO Andy Masich is helping us re-live one of baseball and Pittsburgh's most iconic moments - Maz's World Series home run!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.