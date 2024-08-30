Watch CBS News

Managing election season stress

Whether we like it or not, the election is with us until November 5 and maybe even beyond and it can be a gigantic stressor. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a psychologist about how we can manage our mental health in a polarized time.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.