Latest
U.S.
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Investigations
Crime
Space
Sports
Essentials
Brand Studio
Local News
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
America Decides
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS News Eye on America
CBS News Mornings
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Here Comes the Sun
Person to Person
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
Weekender
CBS News Investigates
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount Shop
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Economy 4.0
Pittsburgh
News
All News
KDKA Investigations
Politics
Consumer
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Galleries
CBS+
KDKA+
Weather
Pittsburgh Weather
School Closings/Delays
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Out For A Walk Forecast
Hey Ray
Classroom Weather
Sports
Latest
CBS Sports HQ
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
High Schools
Nightly Sports Call
Inside The Huddle
FAN N'ATION
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
Odds
Video
KDKA Shows
Pittsburgh Today Live
Talk Pittsburgh
Intersections
KD Quiz
Nightly Sports Call
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
Seen on KDKA
KD Quiz
Intersections
KDKA In Your Neighborhood
Sunday Spotlight
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests & Promotions
Advertise
Download the App
Watch CBS News
Managing election season stress
Whether we like it or not, the election is with us until November 5 and maybe even beyond and it can be a gigantic stressor. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a psychologist about how we can manage our mental health in a polarized time.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On