Local leaders make changes after Pennsylvania woman dies waiting for ambulance A family from Fayette County says they begged for help to save a dying loved one, that she took her final breath while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. KDKA Investigates found that the family's call to 911 did not bring a response from the closest ambulance station, but instead from one more than 30 minutes away. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.