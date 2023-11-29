Watch CBS News

Lessons in gratitude

The holiday season is the perfect time to start practicing gratitude. It does take some work, but in the end, you'll reap the benefits. We're learning how to stay grateful with the Unqualified Therapists, Amy Baumgardner and Sarah Simone.
