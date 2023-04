KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen and her daughter visit 'The Talk' in LA KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen and her daughter, Sophia, got to be in the live audience of "The Talk" on April 4 when they were in Los Angeles. After the show, they spoke with some of the hosts: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Jerry O'Connell.