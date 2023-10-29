Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Safe Moves for Seniors

Moving can be one of the most strenuous and expensive things in life, but one nonprofit is making it easy and affordable for seniors. Jessica Guay highlights Safe Moves for Seniors in this week's edition of the KD Sunday Spotlight.
